Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 206,573 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,573 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.39% of Scientific Games worth $30,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 37.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,869,000 after acquiring an additional 313,851 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 52.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 40.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after acquiring an additional 129,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 31.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,546,000 after acquiring an additional 535,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28,545 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SGMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.65. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $90.20.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

