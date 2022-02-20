Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 746,533 BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 746,533 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,842,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of BHP Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999,553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $405,497,000 after acquiring an additional 409,983 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,354,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,084,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BHP Group by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,061,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $307,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,544,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,673,000 after acquiring an additional 533,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBL opened at $64.18 on Friday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

