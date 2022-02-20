Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 176,200 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.53% of Texas Roadhouse worth $33,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,647.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,566,000 after acquiring an additional 328,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.52.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. UBS Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

