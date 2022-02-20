Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 176,200 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.53% of Texas Roadhouse worth $33,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,647.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,566,000 after acquiring an additional 328,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TXRH stock opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.52.
In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Texas Roadhouse Profile
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
