Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires 3,213 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AutoNation by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.23 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

