Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys 3,721 Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAZ. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 1,083.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $42.64.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

