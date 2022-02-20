Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $610,000 Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 150.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,087,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 201.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 49,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 615 ($8.32) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.77) to GBX 590 ($7.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.75.

HSBC stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.