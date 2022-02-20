Two Sigma Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 75.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,906 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 68.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $865,000.

IYE opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $37.34.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

