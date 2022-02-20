TwoKeyEconomy Market Cap Achieves $985,717.16 (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded flat against the US dollar. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. TwoKeyEconomy has a market capitalization of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TwoKeyEconomy

2KEY is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

