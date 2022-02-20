UBS Group AG Purchases 35,129 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 3.68% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $159,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,617.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 110,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.