UBS Group AG Sells 597 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.68% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $138,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $200.18 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $169.49 and a one year high of $222.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.12.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.