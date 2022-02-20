UBS Group Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $225.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ADI. Barclays dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.60.

ADI stock opened at $160.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.79. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.79%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,236 shares of company stock worth $2,518,322 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

