UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP decreased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of UDR by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in UDR by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 560,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

UDR opened at $54.24 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 271.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

