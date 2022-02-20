Ultra Price Up 10.4% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002869 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $323.10 million and $5.36 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,836.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.11 or 0.00775959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.00217519 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010729 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00021537 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

