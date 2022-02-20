UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Short Interest Update

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,900 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the January 15th total of 507,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 275,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $109,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $84,777.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,831 shares of company stock worth $1,426,897. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial stock opened at $102.09 on Friday. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $78.59 and a 12 month high of $112.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.21. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.