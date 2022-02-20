Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,700 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.60) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ULVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,750 ($50.74) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,400 ($46.01) to GBX 3,600 ($48.71) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,100 ($55.48) to GBX 4,000 ($54.13) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($62.25) target price on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($46.01) target price on Unilever in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,179.17 ($56.55).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,857.50 ($52.20) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,875.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,936.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.87. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,450 ($46.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,388 ($59.38).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 36.02 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.87%.

In other Unilever news, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($51.88) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,978.08). Also, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($50.92) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($203,680.65). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,526 shares of company stock worth $17,069,029.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

