Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.47. Unilever has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

