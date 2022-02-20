uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.89

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 6413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

QURE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Get uniQure alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $739.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.16.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $197,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,157 shares of company stock valued at $531,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in uniQure by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in uniQure by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in uniQure by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in uniQure by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 32,184 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.