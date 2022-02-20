United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 130.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth $67,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

TM opened at $188.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.95. The firm has a market cap of $264.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $145.55 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.