United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP opened at $124.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.29 and a 200 day moving average of $128.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.92 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.