United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 158 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 226.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,307,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,173,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 300.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,754,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $477,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 163.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,035,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $554,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,220 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW opened at $268.07 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

