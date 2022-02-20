United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 31,564 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,564 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Medical Properties Trust worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $148,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,371,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 30,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 159,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

