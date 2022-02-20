United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 655 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,533 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $217.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.11. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.60 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.91.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

