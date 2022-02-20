United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,847 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GVI opened at $111.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.19.

