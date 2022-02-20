United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,887 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.52% of United States 12 Month Oil Fund worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the third quarter worth about $48,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the third quarter worth about $3,680,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 39.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 25,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 70.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

USL stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.66.

