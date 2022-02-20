Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 205.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,197 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Unity Software worth $29,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,805,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $1,140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 423.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,711,000 after purchasing an additional 344,881 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 12.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 132.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U opened at $99.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.27. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of -60.42 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.45.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 6,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $1,170,987.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 110,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $21,080,085.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 789,078 shares of company stock worth $124,697,309. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

