Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UHS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $134.79 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

