Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after buying an additional 27,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

