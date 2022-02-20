Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UPWK. assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $24.49 on Friday. Upwork has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $68,225.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,955 shares of company stock worth $1,134,494 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

