US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV) fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.96 and last traded at $30.02. 352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09.
