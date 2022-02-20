Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on VCSA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vacasa in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.
NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $11.00.
Vacasa Company Profile
Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.
