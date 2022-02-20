Vai (VAI) Price Hits $0.92 on Exchanges

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, Vai has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $55.73 million and approximately $313,577.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00044112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.10 or 0.06806143 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,481.73 or 0.99356033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00048729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051393 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 60,341,770 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

