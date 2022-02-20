Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.250-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $12.25-$13.00 EPS.

Shares of VMI stock traded down $4.95 on Friday, hitting $216.04. 90,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,079. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.09 and a 200 day moving average of $239.50. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 218,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

