Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.65% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $176,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $299.89 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $360.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.29.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.