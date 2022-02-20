Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Trimmed by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 14.0% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $58,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $274.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.58 and a 200-day moving average of $304.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

