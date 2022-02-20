Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $67.47 and last traded at $67.91. 488,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 613,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.64.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average of $74.39.
