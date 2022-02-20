Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $172.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

