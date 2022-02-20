Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

VXUS stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.941 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

