VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,269,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.77% of VEON worth $27,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in VEON by 773.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 295,179 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VEON by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 257,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in VEON by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Get VEON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.35 on Friday. VEON Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON).

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.