VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 211,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,489,035 shares.The stock last traded at $1.39 and had previously closed at $1.44.

VEON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEON. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 773.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 295,179 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VEON by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 257,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

