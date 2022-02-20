VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 211,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,489,035 shares.The stock last traded at $1.39 and had previously closed at $1.44.
VEON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.
About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
