Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 17,997 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 613.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,997 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Incyte by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 101,012 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Incyte by 365.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in Incyte by 5.0% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 13.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 486,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,962,000 after buying an additional 57,189 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,075,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,245 shares of company stock worth $1,785,031 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.56. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INCY. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

