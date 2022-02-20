Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,463 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of CITIC Capital Acquisition worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. HBK Investments L P grew its stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 38.2% during the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 650,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 179,908 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 1.6% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,275,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after buying an additional 20,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 23.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 42,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

