Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,005.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,145.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,244.66. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 2.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.