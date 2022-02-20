Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,810 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $182.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.39 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.