Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,815 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dune Acquisition were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Dune Acquisition by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 157,036 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dune Acquisition by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 733,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 201,275 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dune Acquisition by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 66,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Dune Acquisition by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 336,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUNE stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

