Verso Price Tops $0.0355 on Major Exchanges (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Verso coin can now be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $130,948.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verso has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verso alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.14 or 0.06801868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,754.39 or 0.99848690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00049102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00051307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.