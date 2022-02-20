Vestcor Inc Buys Shares of 100,000 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP)

Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Vestcor Inc owned 0.34% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in THCP. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THCP opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $16.84.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

