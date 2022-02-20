Vestcor Inc Decreases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Vestcor Inc lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,394 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,609,000 after buying an additional 19,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LNG stock opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.23 and a fifty-two week high of $121.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.17, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.50%.
Cheniere Energy Profile
Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cheniere Energy (LNG)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.