Vestcor Inc Decreases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Vestcor Inc lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,394 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,609,000 after buying an additional 19,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.23 and a fifty-two week high of $121.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.17, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.50%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

