Vestcor Inc Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Vestcor Inc increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 663.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,914,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,576,000 after buying an additional 148,362 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,920,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,929,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after purchasing an additional 76,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,784,000 after purchasing an additional 89,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 167.44%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.99%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.26%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

