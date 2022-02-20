Vestcor Inc Has $909,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Vestcor Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 136.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,257. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

