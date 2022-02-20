Vestcor Inc Sells 7,778 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vestcor Inc reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,786 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,535,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,308 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $18.04 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on F. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

